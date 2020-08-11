Coronavirus recovery rate now over 90 per cent in Delhi, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: From being one of the worst-hit regions in the country to having a recovery rate higher than that of the national average, the national capital is now leading by example as to how an administration is to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Over 90 per cent of Corona patients in Delhi have now recovered. Only 7 per cent of cases are active now. Slowly and steadily, the people of Delhi are defeating Corona,” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on Monday.

In Delhi, a little over 1.3 lakh patients (1,31,657), who had been diagnosed with the virus have recovered. The city has so far has registered more than 1.4 lakh cases (1,46,134) Covid-19 cases since March 2, when the first case was reported. Currently, more than 10,000 active cases remain in Delhi with nearby 6,000 patients in home isolation. So far, 4,131 individuals have succumbed to the virus in the city.

As per the state government’s claims, out of the 13,000 beds available in hospitals assigned for Covid-19 patients, a little over 3,000 beds are currently occupied, with more than 10,000 remaining empty. Over the past couple of days, the national capital saw a surge in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases, which Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain attributed to patients from neighbouring cities and states getting tested.

“There have been reports that coronavirus cases are increasing in the national capital. Many patients from outside Delhi are getting tested here, hence the rise in the number of cases. There is otherwise a decline in cases here,” Jain said.

Kejriwal on Sunday as well had said that the Covid-19 situation in Delhi is currently under control and that the government is well prepared to face any challenges regarding the virus in the near future. “The (Covid-19) situation is under control. All parameters are good, the recovery rate is improving, positivity ratio and deaths have reduced,” the chief minister had said while inaugurating a 600-bed hospital in Ambedkar Nagar.