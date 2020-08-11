STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID cases' doubling rate in Delhi is now over 50 days compared to 20 nationally: Satyendar Jain

Delhi on Monday recorded 707 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the tally to over 1.46 lakhs.

Published: 11th August 2020 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (File photo| PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said that capital's doubling rate of coronavirus cases has now gone up to over 50 days while across India it is around 20 days. "The country doubling rate is around 20 days and Delhi's doubling rate is over 50 days. One-third of people admitted in Delhi's hospital are outsiders," Jain said while speaking to ANI.

Notably, Delhi on Monday recorded 707 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the tally to over 1.46 lakhs. As many as 53,601 new coronavirus cases and 871 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The COVID-19 tally has risen to 22,68,676 including 6,39,929 active cases, 15,83,490 cured/ discharged/ migrated and 45,257 deaths.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Satyendar Jain COVID19 Coronavirus Delhi COVID rate
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp