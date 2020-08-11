STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Micro-level monitoring of garbage cleaning to be done in Delhi, say three mayors

South Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Anamika Mithilesh Singh noted that she has already launched the program from one of the schools located in Jaitpur area. 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With a view to make the new initiative “Garbage-Free Delhi” a success, the three civic bodies in Delhi have come together to emphasise micro-level monitoring over day-to-day cleanliness of all areas and lifting of solid waste.

On Monday, North MCD Mayor Jai Prakash said that the civic body will install 55 compactor machines and 6 mobile compactor machines. 

“There are 550 dhalaos under the North MCD, out of which 303 dhalaos have been closed and 61 compactor machines have been installed. 4500 metric tons of garbage is lifted every day, out of which 2300 metric tons of garbage is sent to the Narela Bawana plant. The corporation is disposing of 2000 MT of waste at Bhalswa landfill site through 15 trommel machines,” he added. 

He further appealed to the residents to help the officials and staff of North DMC in making Delhi clean and green.

South Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Anamika Mithilesh Singh noted that she has already launched the program from one of the schools located in Jaitpur area. 

“We plan to launch sanitation drives in all 104 wards in a larger manner with the active participation of RWAs, market associations, trade unions, etc. So far, we have made all efforts to reduce height of Okhla landfill site in co-operation with IIT Delhi as the institute is helping to reduce the height in a scientific manner,” Anamika said.

Mayor of East Delhi, Nirmal Jain said nine compost plants of one ton capacity each have been installed by the EDMC. 

“With the hard work of East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir we have also succeeded in reducing height of Ghazipur Landfill site. We are focusing on waste segregation at the source so that least waste goes to the landfill site,” he added.

