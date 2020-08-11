STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

People from EWS will get their due in party: BJP V-P Shyam Jaju

This move is being made to counter AAP’s vote bank and will help in 2022 municipal polls, believe party leaders  

Published: 11th August 2020 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

BJP vice-president Shyam Jaju

BJP vice-president Shyam Jaju

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  People from economically weaker sections (EWS) such as auto rickshaw drivers, vendors, small groups or caste may get prominence in the new team of office bearers in the local unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi.

BJP vice president Shyam Jaju, also the incharge of the unit, said the leadership had planned to give ‘adequate’ representation to people belonging to EWS category, marginalised groups and castes, in the state team to be finalised soon.

He said because of their small presence, they are not given their dues generally and ignored by political outfits. 

“You will see more leaders from those specific groups and castes in the new team. The idea is to include them into mainstream politics. The party has several dedicated ‘cells’ and ‘wings’ but that hasn’t helped in making a leadership. This time, we want to induct more people from Rehri-patri or mazdoor (workers) unions and small ethnic groups etc,” said Jaju. 

The party has already launched a feedback gathering exercise to pick leaders for posts at block, district, and state level teams.  The two observers — national general secretary Arun Singh and president of party’s women wing Vijaya Rahatkar — are overseeing the formation of the new teams.Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar said all teams might be announced by the end of this month. 

The BJP leaders believed that induction of leaders from these ‘untapped’ groups would help the party to make inroads into the ‘territory’, which is generally considered as the electoral base of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The BJP will be facing a herculean task to defeat anti-incumbancy in 2022 municipal elections. 

​The party has been in power in Municipal Corporations since 2007. Jaju further said that a three-member committee and working group of 18 people would be formed to supervise the functioning of each corporation. Each team will comprise of a senior Delhi BJP leader including mayor, leader of house, and standing committee chairman of the respective corporation. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shyam Jaju Delhi BJP
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp