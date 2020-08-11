Process of reconstitution of Delhi Waqf Board begins; last date for nomination submission August 17

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The process of reconstitution of Delhi Waqf Board (DWB) has been set in motion with the finalisation of dates for the election of member-MLA. According to a public notice issued by the revenue department, elections for the same will be held on August 25 if it requires.

The last date for nomination submission is August 17 and scrutiny of the papers will be conducted the next day. The last date of nomination withdrawal is August 19. “In the event of elections being contested, polling will be held on August 25 between 9 am to 2 pm at the office of deputy commissioner (north), who has been appointed as the returning officer for the polls,” said an official of the Delhi government.

The election for the member-MLA is likely to take place among five elected Muslims members — Shoaib Iqbal (Matia Mahal), Imran Hussain (Ballimaran), Amanatullah Khan (Okhla), Abdul Rehman (Seelampur), and Haji Yunus (Mustafabad) — of Delhi assembly. All of them belong to the AAP.

“The possibility of the elections is unlikely. The member-MLA may unanimously be elected. Former chairman of DWB and Okhla MLA Khan is the front runner,” said a former DWB member. The election notice couldn’t be issued earlier due to the coronavirus, said the official. Once member— MLA is appointed, elections for the chairmanship will take place in which seven members vote.