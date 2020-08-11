STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Process of reconstitution of Delhi Waqf Board begins; last date for nomination submission August 17

The process of reconstitution  of Delhi Waqf Board (DWB) has been set in motion with the finalisation of dates for the election of member-MLA.

Published: 11th August 2020 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Kareem also said they would urge mosques to conclude religious speeches and other functions, especially the ones that use loudspeakers before 10.00 pm.

The election for the member-MLA is likely to take place among five elected Muslims members. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The process of reconstitution  of Delhi Waqf Board (DWB) has been set in motion with the finalisation of dates for the election of member-MLA. According to a public notice issued by the revenue department, elections for the same will be held on August 25 if it requires. 

The last date for nomination submission is August 17 and scrutiny of the papers will be conducted the next day. The last date of nomination withdrawal is August 19. “In the event of elections being contested, polling will be held on August 25 between 9 am to 2 pm at the office of deputy commissioner (north), who has been appointed as the returning officer for the polls,” said an official of the Delhi government.

The election for the member-MLA is likely to take place among five elected Muslims members —  Shoaib Iqbal (Matia Mahal), Imran Hussain (Ballimaran), Amanatullah Khan (Okhla), Abdul Rehman (Seelampur), and Haji Yunus (Mustafabad) — of Delhi assembly. All of them belong to the AAP.

“The possibility of the elections is unlikely. The member-MLA may unanimously be elected. Former chairman of DWB and Okhla MLA Khan is the front runner,” said a former DWB member. The election notice couldn’t be issued earlier due to the coronavirus, said the official. Once member— MLA is appointed, elections for the chairmanship will take place in which seven members vote.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Waqf Board
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp