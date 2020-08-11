STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tourism department’s plan to install signages in capital delayed due to pandemic

According to the government officials, the coronavirus outbreak has compelled the authorities to suspend the plan alteast for a year.

Initially, about 60 locations including less popular sites in villages along the Delhi-Haryana border were chosen.

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With the Delhi government primarily focusing on the revival of the economy and  placing all projects under ‘abeyance’ because of the coronavirus pandemic, uncertainty looms large over the tourism department’s ambitious project — installation of signages at locations and landmarks, which are extinct or forgotten.   

As part of corporate social responsibility (CSR) Initiative by Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), information panels comprising brief history, archival images and maps have already been placed at over 30 locations; mainly in Shahjahanabad and its vicinity.

According to the government officials, the coronavirus outbreak has compelled the authorities to suspend the plan alteast for a year. Sanjay Goel, managing director of DTTDC confirmed that funds wouldn’t be released for the project this year. “It was a CSR initiative under which signages were being installed at Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) protected sites and places which are with the state archaeology department.

We have decided not to release money or the project this year. The funds will go to coronavirus funds,” he said. Initially, about 60 locations including less popular sites in villages along the Delhi-Haryana border were chosen. However, given the paucity of resources, it was resolved to take up 32 points--most of them are in and around the Walled city — under phase I.

The project was launched in 2019 and the task was handed over to Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH). “There are historical sites, which are still unknown to many and the majority of people even locals don’t have any idea about their significance and history. About 55-60 such places have been identified for the project, where no built heritage exists at present or the site is in a dilapidated state,” said an official, associated with the project.   

The list of 32 spots, where brief history display signs have been installed, includes extinct gates of Shahjahanabad-- Nigambodh Darwaza, Kela Ghat Darwaza, Raja ghat Darwaza, Mori Darwaza, Kabuli Darwaza, Calcutta Gate, Kirlokari village, Jor Bagh, Said ul Ajaib, old Subzi Mandi, Begam Ka Bagh and Sarai (Town Hall), Feroz Shah Kotla, Roshanara Bagh, and Faiz Bazaar (Dayraganj). Ajay Kumar, director (projects) at Delhi chapter of INTACH termed the initiative a ‘useful’ tool to disseminate lesser-known facts or untold stories of Delhi.  

