Delhi violence: HC seeks police response on Pinjra Tod member Natasha Narwal's bail plea

Narwal was arrested on March 23 in connection with a case related to anti-CAA protests in Jafrabad of northeast Delhi but was granted a bail thereafter.

Published: 12th August 2020 02:04 PM

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has issued notice to Delhi Police on the bail petition of Pinjra Tod member Natasha Narwal, who was arrested in a case over her role in the northeast Delhi violence.

A single-judge bench of Justice Vibhu Bakhru issued notice to the police asking them to file a reply on the Narwal's bail plea and listed the matter for further hearing on August 26.

Narwal, who is currently lodged in Tihar Prison, was arraigned by the Delhi Police as an accused in three FIRs registered in connection with protest during the violence in northeast Delhi in February this year.

Narwal was arrested on March 23 in connection with a case related to anti-CAA protests in Jafrabad of northeast Delhi but was granted a bail thereafter.

However, soon after getting bail, she was again arrested by Delhi Police on March 24 in another case and now is now under judicial custody. She was also arrested in a third case related to her role in north-east Delhi violence matter.  

