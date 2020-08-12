STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
More than 900 plasma donations made in over one month in Delhi's ILBS

The convalescent plasma has been provided to patients of all blood groups, including the rare blood group type AB for which 90 units of plasma have been issued.

plasma bank

A person donating plasma. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India’s first plasma bank was opened on July 2 at the national capital’s  Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) Hospital and since then, according to the Delhi government, the bank has so far received 921 convalescent plasma donations from recovered coronavirus patients. As per the state government, plasma therapy has helped in saving numerous lives of patients in critical condition, ranging from as young as an 18-year-old to the oldest patient being a 94-year-old.

Until now, around 710 units of convalescent plasma have been provided, enabling recovery of patients across hospitals in Delhi. Amongst those who donated plasma include 209 entrepreneurs, 86 healthcare workers, 28 police officials, eight media personnel, 50 students, 32 government officials, and 508 other recovered people including servicemen, self-employed professionals, non-residents of Delhi. 

Around 14 recovered patients have donated their plasma more than once for the benefit of others. The convalescent plasma has been provided to patients of all blood groups, including the rare blood group type AB for which 90 units of plasma have been issued. Apart from this, 171 units of A blood group plasma, 180 units of O blood group plasma, and 269 units of B blood group plasma have also been issued for the recovery of ailing COVID-19 patients in the city.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had said that plasma therapy has shown encouraging results in the recovery of critically ill patients. To date, 388 units of convalescent plasma have been issued to patients below 60 years of age and 322 units have been issued to patients above 60 years of age, who were at a higher risk of falling critically ill due to the virus. Around 522 males and 188 female patients have been administered plasma therapy.

Since then, two other plasma banks have been started by the Delhi government in LNJP and GTB Hospitals which are providing free of cost convalescent plasma to all hospitals, including those run by the central government, state government, MCDs and even private entities in Delhi. There though still are doubts as to how effective the treatment method is as AIIMS director Randeep Guleria said that no clear mortality benefit of convalescent plasma therapy was seen during a trial conducted among 30 COVID-19 patients.

