AAP suspends former MLA Jarnail Singh for anti-Hindu comments

​Jarnail Singh, once the most prominent Sikh face for the party, has been sidelined by the party in the last few years.

Published: 13th August 2020 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

Jarnail Singh

Former AAP MLA from Rajouri Garden Jarnail Singh (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday suspended Jarnail Singh, former MLA from Rajouri Garden, for his remarks against Hindu goddesses on social media. Singh had posted objectionable comments on Hinduism on his Facebook page.

He later deleted the post after facing backlash on social media. The former lawmaker even gave an explanation saying it was not him but his son who had posted the material using his phone. 

“Jarnail Singh (former MLA, Rajouri Garden) has been suspended from the primary membership of the party. The decision was taken in the meeting of the Aam Aadmi Party’s PAC,” the party said in a statement. 

“Aam Aadmi Party is a secular party and there is no place in the party for anyone who disrespects any religion. Aam Aadmi Party strongly condemns the statement by Jarnail Singh (former MLA, Rajouri Garden) and he has been suspended from the basic membership of the party with immediate effect,” the statement said. 

Jarnail Singh, once the most prominent Sikh face for the party, has been sidelined by the party in the last few years.

Singh, who shot to fame after hurling a shoe at former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram in 2009, was elected to the Delhi assembly from Rajouri Garden in 2014 on Aam Aadmi Party’s ticket. He resigned in 2017 to contest the Punjab assembly elections against former CM Parkash Singh Badal.

