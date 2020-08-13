STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Ahead of Independence Day celebrations, full dress rehearsals performed at Red Fort

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, all the forces that participated in the rehearsal were wearing face masks as a precautionary measure against the spread of the coronavirus.

Published: 13th August 2020 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

Security personnel stand guardduring the full dress rehearsals for the 74th Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort

Security personnel stand guardduring the full dress rehearsals for the 74th Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort. (Photo| PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the 74th Independence Day celebrations on August 15, a full dress rehearsal was held at the Red Fort amid tight security here on Thursday morning. Soldiers from the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force and security force personnel participated in the rehearsal. As part of the rehearsal, the personnel conducted a march past.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, all the forces that participated in the rehearsal were wearing face masks as a precautionary measure against the spread of the coronavirus. In order to maintain uniformity, the face masks worn by the participants were matching with their outfits.

Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, full dress rehearsals for the 74th Independence Day celebrations were held at Motilal Nehru Stadium Parade Ground today morning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be hoisting the tricolour flag at Red Fort to mark the Independence Day on August 15 and address the nation from its ramparts.

The celebration will be marked by musical performances by the bands from the Army, Navy and Indian Air Force, according to the Defence Ministry. Security measures have already been intensified in and around Delhi's Red Fort ahead of the event.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Independence Day August 15 Red Fort Dress rehearsal
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp