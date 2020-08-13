STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi rains: Heaviest spell this monsoon season so far; city grapples with waterlogging woes

According to the IMD, the Ayanagar weather station recorded 99.2 mm rainfall, the maximum in the city, during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Thursday.

Published: 13th August 2020 01:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

A man crosses a waterlogged divider at Delhi-Gurugram Expressway after heavy rains at Narsinghpur in Gurugram Thursday Aug 13 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi witnessed the heaviest spell of rains this monsoon season on Thursday, which inundated low-lying areas and threw traffic out of gear.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Ayanagar weather station recorded 99.2 mm rainfall, the maximum in the city, during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Thursday.

The Palam and Ridge weather stations gauged 93.6 mm and 84.6 mm precipitation respectively.

The Safdarjung observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded 68 mm rainfall, according to the IMD.

Rainfall recorded below 15 mm is considered light, between 15 and 64.5 mm is moderate and above 64.5 mm is heavy.

Vehicles moved bumper to bumper during the morning rush hours, as the downpour led to heavy waterlogging at key road stretches.

The Delhi Traffic Police reported an incident of a tree being uprooted near the high court, which led to traffic snarls.

The Raja Garden and Mayapuri flyovers also witnessed heavy waterlogging.

The incessant rains damaged a drain near the Khaira village T-point on the Dhansa road, where metro construction work is going on, the traffic police said.

The affected 200-metre stretch of the road has been closed for traffic.

Pictures and videos of vehicles and people wading through waist-deep water were widely shared on social media platforms.

The downpour also brought down the rain deficiency in the national capital.

Till Wednesday evening, the Safdarjung observatory had recorded 72 per cent less rainfall than normal in August, the lowest in 10 years, according to the IMD.

The shortage reduced to 14 per cent by Thursday morning.

Overall, Delhi has recorded seven per cent more rains than normal in the monsoon season so far.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, said the city witnessed "continuous rains overnight" and more rainfall is expected during the day.

"The axis of monsoon remains close to Delhi-NCR. Also, there is a cyclonic circulation over southwest Uttar Pradesh. Southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea and easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal also fed moisture," he said.

Light rains will continue over the next two to three days, Srivastava said.

Earlier, the IMD had predicted one or two spells of heavy rains between Tuesday and Thursday.

The Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to inform about the traffic situation.

"A tree has fallen in front of Delhi High Court gate number 2, due to which traffic is affected."

"Waterlogging reported on Raja Garden flyover and Mayapuri flyover both carriageways," it said.

Delhi witnessed the heaviest spell of rains this monsoon season on Thursday.

"Due to heavy rain a drain has been damaged near the Khaira village T point on Dhansa road where underground metro work is going on. For safety point of view traffic movement has been closed on 200 meters stretch of that portion of Dhansa road (sic)."

"Diversion of Heavy traffic including buses and good vehicles have been done from Rawata village mod on main Dhansa road. Now diverted traffic is taking route Rawata mod - Ujjawa village - Gumenhera village then Khaira village road and reach on Najafagarh phirni road and on reverse. Light vehicles are not being affected, these vehicles are passing through the colony street without any hurdle. Traffic is normal in entire area (sic)," the traffic police said in a series of tweets.

