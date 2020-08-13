Delhi records 1,113 fresh coronavirus cases in last 24-hours

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital on Wednesday recorded 1,113 fresh coronavirus cases taking the caseload to over 1.48 lakh, while the death toll has risen to 4,153, authorities said. According to the Delhi Government health bulletin released daily to track the spread of the virus, 18,894 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, of which 6,472 were RT-PCR tests and 12,422 rapid antigen tests. Fourteen fresh fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 4,153.

On Tuesday, the national capital had recorded only 8 deaths, the lowest in a span of almost three months The number of containment zones stands at 523. The positivity rate in the city is currently 5.89 per cent. A total of 12,42,739 tests have been conducted to date, which stands at 65,407 tests per million population.

The total number of cases stands at 1,48,504, less than 1,500 away from reaching the 1.5 lakh-mark. As many as 1,33,405 patients have recovered, migrated or been discharged, while the number of active cases stands at 10,946, up from 10,868 cases the previous day.

As many as 5,598 patients are currently in home isolation recovering from the virus. The overall recovery rate in the national capital stands at 89.83 per cent, while the nationwide recovery rate is currently a little over 70 per cent. A total of 1,021 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The national capital recorded 1,257 fresh coronavirus cases, and eight deaths, on Wednesday.

The total number of cases stood at 1,47,391 while the death toll was 4,139. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recenty said that while the COVID scenario has improved since before, citizens can’t afford any slip ups in the battle against the virus.