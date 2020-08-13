Three journalists assaulted by mob in Delhi, magazine files police complaint

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Wednesday said it has received a complaint from a news magazine that three of its journalists, including a woman, were assaulted by a mob in northeast Delhi. The journalists, belonging to The Caravan magazine, had gone to report on the riots that had taken place in February, according to the complaint.

The magazine alleged that the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon. “We have received complaints from both the sides (magazine and locals) and are looking into them,” Joint Commissioner of Police (eastern range) Alok Kumar said.

The magazine, in a series of tweets on Tuesday, said, “Today afternoon, in the Subhash Mohalla locality in north-east Delhi, a group of men and women assaulted three staffers of @thecaravanindia @Prabhtalks @shahidtantray and a third staff member’ to stop them from reporting.” The magazine alleged that the mob physically assaulted the staffers, threatened to kill them and also used communal slurs.

They were later rescued by the police and taken to the the nearby Bhajanpura police station, the magazine said. Violence had broken out in the area on February 24 after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled, leaving at least 53 people dead and more than 200 injured.

HC seeks police reply on Pinjra Tod member’s plea



The Delhi High Court has sought the police response on a plea by a member of Pinjra Tod, a women’s collective, seeking bail in a case related to communal violence in northeast Delhi. Justice Vibhu Bakhru issued the notice on the plea challenging a trial court’s order dismissing bail application of JNU student Natasha Narwal.