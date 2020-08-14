COVID-19: LNJP hospital gets hi-tech new Live Patient Monitoring System

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To ensure that all the wards and departments as well as needs of patients are well taken care of, the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital under the Delhi government installed a new state-of-the-art Live Patient Monitoring System to support all the frontline healthcare warriors working at the dedicated Covid facility.

On Thursday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain visited the hospital to check the new system.

“We have more than 800 cameras. They are used for monitoring the movement of patients, right from when we receive the from the ambulance to the point that they are taken inside the ward. We will also track the time taken by doctors in the casualty, in giving treatment, shifting patients to the ICU ward...Everyone is covered and everything is under surveillance including the paramedical staffers and safai karmacharis,” said Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Director, Lok Nayak Hospital.

Dr Kumar also noted that the cameras will help in resolving the issues faced by patients and address their concerns faster.

“We can check whether the patients are being given proper care, if they are being served good food and being provided clean sanitation facilities. A control room has been set in the administrative building where all the electronic monitoring surveillance is being done. We also have the rapid response team — if something happens then they immediately alert the doctors and other staffers,” he added.

Back in June, when Union Home Minister Amit Shah had visited the hospital, the minister had ordered the state government to install CCTV cameras in all the designated Covid-19 hospitals to keep an eye on the functioning inside the coronavirus ward.

However, the hospital MD denied that the installation of 800 cameras and having a centralised monitoring unit is not an outcome of the orders of the home minister.

Lok Nayak Hospital is the largest dedicated Covid-19 facility in the city with approxiately 2,000 beds for Covid patients.