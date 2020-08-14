STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID-19: LNJP hospital gets hi-tech new Live Patient Monitoring System

Dr Kumar also noted that the cameras will help in resolving the issues faced by patients and address their concerns faster. 

Published: 14th August 2020 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Lok Nayak Hospital is the largest dedicated Covid-19 facility in New Delhi.

Lok Nayak Hospital is the largest dedicated Covid-19 facility in New Delhi.

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To ensure that all the wards and departments as well as needs of patients are well taken care of, the  Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital under the Delhi government installed a new state-of-the-art Live Patient Monitoring System to support all the frontline healthcare warriors working at the dedicated Covid facility.

On Thursday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain visited the hospital to check the new system. 

“We have more than 800 cameras. They are used for monitoring the movement of patients, right from when we receive the from the ambulance to the point that they are taken inside the ward. We will also track the time taken by doctors in the casualty, in giving treatment, shifting patients to the ICU ward...Everyone is covered and everything is under surveillance including the paramedical staffers and safai karmacharis,” said Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Director, Lok Nayak Hospital. 

Dr Kumar also noted that the cameras will help in resolving the issues faced by patients and address their concerns faster. 

“We can check whether the patients are being given proper care, if they are being served good food and being provided clean sanitation facilities. A control room has been set in the administrative building where all the electronic monitoring surveillance is being done. We also have the rapid response team —  if something happens then they immediately alert the doctors and other staffers,” he added. 

Back in June, when Union Home Minister Amit Shah had visited the hospital, the minister had ordered the state government to install CCTV cameras in all the designated Covid-19 hospitals to keep an eye on the functioning inside the coronavirus ward.

However, the hospital MD denied that the installation of 800 cameras and having a centralised monitoring unit is not an outcome of the orders of the home minister. 

Lok Nayak Hospital is the largest dedicated Covid-19 facility in the city with approxiately 2,000 beds for Covid patients.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Satyendar Jain LNJP Hospital Coronavirus Live Patient Monitoring System
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Double whammy for Kerala farmers: Rain and lockdown affects vegetable cultivation
Senator Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Who is USA VP candidate Kamala Harris?
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp