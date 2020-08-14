STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi rains: Commuters suffer as waterlogging, road diversions cause traffic snarls

Vehicles moved at a snail’s pace during the at several places on key road stretches such as Delhi-Noida via Akashardham, AIIMS via Ashram and Ring Road, etc. 

Traffic movement was halted on several major roads and flyovers.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Heavy rains led to waterlogging in several parts of Delhi on Thursday, throwing traffic out of gear. Traffic congestion was reported from various parts of the national capital as commuters had a harrowing time due to long jams caused by waterlogging, construction and road diversions. 

Several irked commuters took to social media to complain about the traffic snarls. “It usually takes 40 minutes to reach Udyog Bhawan from Ghaziabad. But, today due to heavy rain and road diversions, the traffic movements was clogged and it took me 3 hours to reach my office,” said Mukesh, a central government employee. 

Another commuter travelling towards AIIMS via Ashram route said that the route was already packed due to the ongoing construction. The heavy showers made the situation worse. Several people complained that water entered their vehicles due to waterlogging. 

The Delhi Traffic Police kept informing people about waterlogging, route diversions and breakdowns through social media. 

Traffic Movement was halted from Ring Road to Bhairon Marg due to ongoing construction work. A cave-in was reported in Janakpui near District Centre. Traffic movement was halted on several major roads and flyovers. 

Waterlogging was reported in Chhatta Rail, Kela Ghat, IP Flyover, Minto Road, Bakoli Khampur, Mundka Nangloi, Mayapuri Flyover, Raja Garden Flyover, Mandi House, Guru Nanak Chowk and Railway Underbridge near Bhairon Marg.

