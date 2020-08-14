More admissions in Delhi hospitals due to outside patients: Doctors

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The city hospitals have been witnessing a marginal increase in number of admission of coronavirus patients over the last week due to people from outside Delhi seeking treatement, doctors said on Thursday.

On August 13, out of 14,016 available beds, 3,322 were occupied which indicates a bed occupancy of 23.70 per cent while the previous day it was 23.99 per cent. On August 11, it was down to 23.40 per cent while on August 10, it was 23.02 per cent.

Since the beginning of August, the national capital has seen a fluctuation in daily coronavirus cases, with August 8 recording 1,404 cases, the highest single-day count in nearly two weeks.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has been reiterating that 33 per cent of the patients coming to the city for treatment are from outside Delhi. Even doctors concurred with him.

Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP ) medical director Dr Suresh Kumar said, “We have seen an eight to 10 per cent increase in hospital admissions over the last week. We have a lots of patients coming in from all over the NCR region and even from other states like Punjab, Rajasthan and Bihar.”