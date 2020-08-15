STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to digitally address AAP workers

The party has been promoting the ‘collectively working’ strategy of Kejriwal government to manage the pandemic among other states through its units.

Published: 15th August 2020 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2020 08:06 AM

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will digitally address party workers and volunteers across the country on Saturday on the occasion of Independence Day. Kejriwal’s address from 4 pm will be live on his Facebook pag e, Twitter handles and the party’s YouTube channel.

This will be Kejriwal’s first address to AAP volunteers and workers outside Delhi since his re-election as chief minister for the third time earlier this year. “AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will address party volunteers across the country on Independence Day,” said the party in a statement.

The AAP leader has been talking about the ‘Delhi Model’ of fighting the coronavirus and its success in reducing the number of cases in the national capital. The party has been promoting the ‘collectively working’ strategy of Kejriwal government to manage the pandemic among other states through its units.

For example, the Uttar Pradesh unit has been given the task to spread the word about the success story of 90 per cent recovery rate of Delhi among the villages. This Independence Day, the Delhi government has decided to scale down the celebration keeping in mind the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The government has cancelled various planned programs to mark the occassion. The venue of the ceremony has also been shifted from Chhatrasal Stadium to the Delhi Secretariat where a small program will be organised.

