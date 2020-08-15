STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi crosses 11,000 mark of active cases again

Arvind Kejriwal had then said that the state was at 14th position in terms of active cases and hailed the resident’s efforts to combat the pandemic.

Published: 15th August 2020 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2020 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

An ambulance carrying Covid patient stuck in traffic at Lal Kuan in old Delhi on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In what could be a concern for the Arvind Kejriwal government, the active cases of coronavirus surged past the 11, 000- mark in a little over a fortnight after the national capital showed signs of flattening the curve. The last time active cases were above 11K-mark was on July 26.

According to the daily health bulletin, Delhi currently has 11,366 active cases with 1,192 fresh reports and 790 recoveries. Also, the number of containment zones stands at 523, it said. According to the bulletin, out of the total number of 14,125 beds in Covid hospitals, 10,753 are vacant.

The month of July saw constant drop in Covid-19 cases and there were more recoveries in comparison to fresh positives which helped the active cases go down. However, from the beginning of August, new cases once again started to be on rise and the recoveries went down.

Ten days ago, the active cases dropped to four digit figure, going below 10,000 after a gap of two months. However, the very next day, cases were again above 10K mark. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had then said that the state was at 14th position in terms of active cases and hailed the resident’s efforts to combat the pandemic.

The CM was also full of praises about the ‘Delhi model’. “There’s improvement in Covid situation in Delhi. The Delhi model is being discussed in India & abroad,”Kejriwal has said. The Centre had also suggested other states to follow the Delhi’s model to tackle the corona crisis. Initially three states — Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi were responsible for nearly two of every three new infections reported till early July but now huge count of Covid19 cases are being reported from states like Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Arvind Kejriwal coronavirus COVID 19 cases
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations. (Photo | PTI)
Elections in J&K after completion of delimitation exercise: PM Modi
Independence Day 2020: American singer Mary Millben’s rendition of National Anthem enthral Indians
Gallery
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
Braving coronavirus fear, TNIE lensman Shiba Prasad Sahu has captured the lives of people. and that journey continued even after his encounter with the deadly virus, when he shot with his mobile camera giving us a closer view of what happens in a COVID-19
Take a look at these pictures to get an idea about life inside a COVID ward in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp