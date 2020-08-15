Delhi crosses 11,000 mark of active cases again

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In what could be a concern for the Arvind Kejriwal government, the active cases of coronavirus surged past the 11, 000- mark in a little over a fortnight after the national capital showed signs of flattening the curve. The last time active cases were above 11K-mark was on July 26.

According to the daily health bulletin, Delhi currently has 11,366 active cases with 1,192 fresh reports and 790 recoveries. Also, the number of containment zones stands at 523, it said. According to the bulletin, out of the total number of 14,125 beds in Covid hospitals, 10,753 are vacant.

The month of July saw constant drop in Covid-19 cases and there were more recoveries in comparison to fresh positives which helped the active cases go down. However, from the beginning of August, new cases once again started to be on rise and the recoveries went down.

Ten days ago, the active cases dropped to four digit figure, going below 10,000 after a gap of two months. However, the very next day, cases were again above 10K mark. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had then said that the state was at 14th position in terms of active cases and hailed the resident’s efforts to combat the pandemic.

The CM was also full of praises about the ‘Delhi model’. “There’s improvement in Covid situation in Delhi. The Delhi model is being discussed in India & abroad,”Kejriwal has said. The Centre had also suggested other states to follow the Delhi’s model to tackle the corona crisis. Initially three states — Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi were responsible for nearly two of every three new infections reported till early July but now huge count of Covid19 cases are being reported from states like Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.