EDMC to consider using stubble for cremations

The proposal said that if the corporation buys stubble, it will not only help to reduce air pollution but will also provide financial help the farmers.

Funeral pyre, cremation

Out of nearly 90,000 cremations in Delhi on average, around 80,000 are wood-based.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) may consider a proposal to purchase stubble from farmers to be used for funerals at cremation grounds under its jurisdiction. Ajay Sharma, a councilor from the Welcome Colony ward, presented a proposal recommending stubble purchase for cremation fire before the standing committee on Friday.

There are five cremation grounds under EDMC jurisdiction. A senior official, present in the meeting, said that the proposal had been reported to the municipal commissioner and may be taken up in the next meeting. “The proposal may be deliberated over in the next meeting and after a discussion, it would be sent to the House for the approval,” he said.

Stubble burning contributes significantly to air pollution in Delhi. Sharma, in the proposal, said that if the corporation buys stubble, it will not only help to reduce air pollution but will also provide financial help the farmers. “There are five crematoriums under EDMC where stubble may be used for funeral fires like other states.

The decision will prevent pollution caused by its burning,” said the proposal. Sharma said that because stubble burning is the main reason for pollution in the city, he had suggested the idea. “I am sure that the House will take up this serious issue and allow the purchase of stubble and its use at crematoriums,” he said. According to a UN survey, 400-500 kg of wood is required to cremate a body. However, a study by IIT Kanpur says that only 216 kg of wood is needed. As officials, out of nearly 90,000 cremations in Delhi on average, around 80,000 are wood-based.

