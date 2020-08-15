STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Virtual Independence Day celebrations for schools in Delhi

This year, city schools have ensured that the fervour of patriotism lives on, and shifted their Independence Day celebrations online.

Published: 15th August 2020 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2020 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

India flag

Indian flag. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

This year, city schools have ensured that the fervour of patriotism lives on, and shifted their Independence Day celebrations online. In most schools, the only live part of the online I-day event was the flag hoisting ceremony and a speech by the principal. Rest of the content was pre-recorded.

Students of Mount Abu Public School, Shalimar Bagh, held a Western dance session. Students of St George’s School, Alaknanda, recorded the entire function under the guidance of the teachers in the safety of their homes. “The synchronised display by students despite being in different homes was noteworthy,” a teacher revealed.

“We gave the students a song and a dance number, and they sang/performed in the confines of their homes and sent us back the videos. We compiled these into one video and uploaded it on the Microsoft Teams. The flag hoisting and the address by the principal was done live,” says Preeti Agarwal, APS, Noida, adding that the theme this year is Colours of Freedom.

Art, debate, poster making, poem recitation and fancy dress competition were organised in advance where students had to submit photographs and videos of their entries. The names of the winners were announced during the I-Day celebrations. Government schools celebrated I-day on August 14 at the school premises, inviting local political leaders to participate with only the teachers were present. “We invited the area councillor for hoist the flag. We cannot call students, and doing things private schools do is difficult,” says a teacher at MCD school in North-West.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Independence Day celebrations Delhi schools
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Anjani Kumar
    We should try to make different option
    12 hours ago reply
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations. (Photo | PTI)
Elections in J&K after completion of delimitation exercise: PM Modi
Independence Day 2020: American singer Mary Millben’s rendition of National Anthem enthral Indians
Gallery
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
Braving coronavirus fear, TNIE lensman Shiba Prasad Sahu has captured the lives of people. and that journey continued even after his encounter with the deadly virus, when he shot with his mobile camera giving us a closer view of what happens in a COVID-19
Take a look at these pictures to get an idea about life inside a COVID ward in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp