STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Waived off: Parking fees of impounded vehicles in Delhi

The vehicles were impounded by traffic police and the transport department personnel for violations under the MVA.

Published: 15th August 2020 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2020 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Cars, Auto sector, Car sales, Vehicles, Parking

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a relief to owners of vehicles that were impounded during lockdown, the Delhi government on Friday waived off parking and custodial charges imposed on such vehicles. The relaxation will be applicable till September 30. “The parking and custodial charges of impounded vehicles have been waived off by the Arvind Kejriwal government.

The relaxation will be applicable till September 30 this year,” Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said in a tweet in Hindi. The vehicles were impounded by traffic police and the transport department personnel for violations under the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act.

An order issued by the transport department stated that “keeping in view advisory issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, on June 9, 2020, and considering the situation owing to Covid- 19 and to facilitate vehicle owners during Covid-19, it is hereby directed to waive off parking/custodial charges under Rule 16 of Delhi Maintenance and Management of Parking Places Rules, 2019”.

“The order will be applicable till September 30,” it said. Under the Rules, heavy parking and custodial charges ranging from Rs 200, in case of two-wheelers, to Rs1,500 in case of heavy and medium passenger and goods vehicles, are imposed after 48 hours of impounding of the vehicles. Many vehicle owners including transporters have been complaining of the large sums of parking fees. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi government parking fee
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations. (Photo | PTI)
Elections in J&K after completion of delimitation exercise: PM Modi
Independence Day 2020: American singer Mary Millben’s rendition of National Anthem enthral Indians
Gallery
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
Braving coronavirus fear, TNIE lensman Shiba Prasad Sahu has captured the lives of people. and that journey continued even after his encounter with the deadly virus, when he shot with his mobile camera giving us a closer view of what happens in a COVID-19
Take a look at these pictures to get an idea about life inside a COVID ward in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp