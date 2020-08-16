STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Upset over no salary hike, man stages robbery to take revenge against boss in Delhi, arrested

Vijay Pratap Dixit, who himself reported the matter to the police, has been arrested. The Faridabad resident is employed with the company for a very long time.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Upset with his boss for not giving him a salary hike and slapping him in public, a man working at a construction company staged a robbery to settle scores, police said on Sunday.

Vijay Pratap Dixit, who himself reported the matter to the police, has been arrested.

The Faridabad resident is employed with the company for a very long time.

On August 13, police received a call from Dixit about a robbery near Bara Pulla Flyover here.

During an enquiry, he told them that around 1.30 pm he collected Rs 2 lakh in cash and a cheque of Rs 10 lakh from his employer Nitin and on his instructions, he handed over the cash to company manager Ramesh Bhatia.

He later handed over the cheque to Mahesh at Model Town here and collected Rs 10 lakh in cash from him and kept it inside his bag.

When Dixit was on his way to Faridabad at around 6 PM, a man in Sarai Kale Khan area came from behind, threatened him with a blunt object and sat behind his two-wheeler, he told police.

He said two other men on another motorcycle also followed him.

When they reached near Bara Pulla Flyover, the three men robbed Rs 10 lakh from Dixit's bag and fled with his mobile phone.

Based on a complaint lodged by Dixit, a case was registered under IPC section 392 (Punishment for robbery) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and an investigation was initiated, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) R P Meena said.

During the investigation, Dixit's employer was examined.

When Dixit was taken to recreate the scene of the crime at the place of incident, he started changing his statement and tried to frequently convince the investigators.

On finding contradictions in his statements, Dixit was examined again and during cross-questioning, he confessed to committing the crime to take revenge from Nitin, he added.

"Dixit disclosed that he has been serving his employer for a very long time. Despite that, his employer is not increasing his salary and the earnings didn't meet his needs. Once, his employer had slapped him and also let him down publicly. In revenge, he decided to teach him a lesson by usurping the collection money of his company and concocting a story of robbery before police and his employer," the DCP said.

On his instance, the entire looted cash of Rs 10 lakh was recovered from his house, the DCP said.

