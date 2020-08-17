STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Attack on Delhi-based journalists draw ire of group of feminists

A group of feminists condemned the recent attack on three journalists working for a magazine in northeast Delhi.

Published: 17th August 2020 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Press freedom, press

For representational purposes. ( Express Illustrations )

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A group of feminists condemned the recent attack on three journalists working for a magazine in northeast Delhi. They expressed concerns about one of the journalists being sexually assaulted. “We condemn this politics of intimidation and lawlessness, enabled by the action and inaction of the government and its agencies.

We demand a just inquiry into all instances of hate crimes and violence in northeast Delhi in February and thereafter,” the statement said.

Raising questions on ‘where was the independence for citizens to think, speak, write, educate, agitate, organise, resist, dissent or question?’, they said the capital had turned into an “epicentre of a systematic onslaught of interrogations, arrests, harassment, of activists, students, professors, lawyers and media persons.”

“The idea is to not just silence voices of dissent; but also to cause a chilling effect on communities who have spoken up for democratic rights, constitutional values, equality, diversity, pluralism, justice and peace...

Facts are being twisted into false narratives, peacemakers being blamed for violence, while the instigators and perpetrators continue to roam free,” said the statement.

“We reject the toxic state and patriarchal narratives that seek to deny women’s right to political opinion,” it added. “We assert our democratic right to freedom of speech and expression, to express our dissent against the injustices of the legislature, the judiciary and the executive,” the signatories said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi journalist attack Delhi
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Andhra Floods: Crops damaged, people moved to shelter homes
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp