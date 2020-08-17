STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Decision to reopen Delhi hotels, gyms, weekly markets likely to be discussed at DDMA meeting

The AAP government had said that COVID-19 cases have been increasing in several states and the situation is 'frequently deteriorating', but hotels, gyms and weekly have been allowed there.

Hotels

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A decision on whether hotels, gymnasium and weekly markets should be allowed to reopen in the national capital is likely to be taken at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday, officials said on Monday.

The Arvind Kejriwal government had earlier this month resent a proposal to Lt Governor Anil Baijal about reopening hotels and weekly markets in view of the current COVID-19 situation in Delhi. Baijal had previously overturned a similar decision of the AAP dispensation.

An official said the DDMA meeting on Tuesday, to be chaired by the lieutenant governor, is likely to see the participation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria and other top officials.

"In the meeting, a decision on whether or not hotels, gymnasium, yoga institutes and weekly markets should be allowed to reopen is expected to be taken," the official said.

In its recent proposal to the L-G, the AAP government had said that in accordance with the Centre's 'Unlock guidelines', it has the right to decide on allowing such establishments in Delhi to reopen.

The AAP government had said that COVID-19 cases have been increasing in several states and the situation is "frequently deteriorating", but hotels, gyms and weekly have been allowed there.

It had also sought to know from the LG as to why Delhiites are being stopped from earning their livelihood despite the fact that the number of coronavirus cases has been decreasing in the national capital.

On Monday, the city recorded 787 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to over 1.53 lakh, while the death toll rose to 4,214 with 18 more fatalities. The number of active COVID-19 cases rose to 10,852 from 10,823 the previous day.

