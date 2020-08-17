STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In fast food restaurant in Delhi, you can now see your burgers being made

In a first-kind-of-its-kind measure to help allay customers’ anxieties in a post- COVID world, home grown fast-food brand Burger Singh has opened up its kitchen for the customer to see.

By Express News Service

In a first-kind-of-its-kind measure to help allay customers’ anxieties in a post-COVID world, homegrown fast-food brand Burger Singh has opened up its kitchen for the customer to see. This initiative is the final leg of a campaign called Your Safety First, and will give the customers access to CCTV footage of the Burger Singh kitchen for the duration in which their meal is prepared.

The customer can get access to the footage by visiting burgersinghonline. com/yoursafetyfirst and entering the order ID they received while ordering either directly from Burger Singh, or on Zomato or Swiggy delivery platforms.

“We believe in utmost transparency, and as a final edition to our initiative, Your Safety First, we are giving customers direct access to our CCTV cameras to assess the quality and safety measures by their own eyes,” said Kabir Jeet Singh, CEO & Co-founder at Burger Singh. Every employee at the brand practices social distancing.

They are screened for COVID-19 every 10 days and undergo COVID antibody tests regularly. The company keeps track of employee movement on an internal app to reduce the risk of infection. The employees also live in shared accommodation together, so they do not risk getting infected.

