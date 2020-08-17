People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Several members of the minority Muslim community from Shaheen Bagh area, which was the centre of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests, joined the BJP in the presence of its Delhi unit leaders, said a party statement.

The induction ceremony took place in the presence of president of the BJP’s Delhi unit Adesh Gupta and national vice-president and in charge of Delhi unit Shyam Jaju, it said.

“The enthusiasm with which Muslim brothers and sisters are joining BJP clearly shows that people of all religions have faith in the Modi government,” Gupta said on the occassion at the Delhi BJP office.

Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali was one such new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement.

“Firstly, Shahzad Ali lives in Jasola and not Shaheen Bagh. Secondly, he was never an activist and never could be. He came to the protests for his own agenda... Everyone knew from the beginning that he was involved with the BJP and RSS,” said Syed Taseer Ahmad, a Shaheen Bagh Activist.