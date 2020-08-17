STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

The induction ceremony took place in the presence of president of the BJP’s Delhi unit Adesh Gupta and national vice-president and incharge of Delhi unit Shyam Jaju, it said.

Published: 17th August 2020 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali was one such new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement.

Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Several members of the minority Muslim community from Shaheen Bagh area, which was the centre of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests, joined the BJP in the presence of its Delhi unit leaders, said a party statement.

The induction ceremony took place in the presence of president of the BJP’s Delhi unit Adesh Gupta and national vice-president and in charge of Delhi unit Shyam Jaju, it said.

“The enthusiasm with which Muslim brothers and sisters are joining BJP clearly shows that people of all religions have faith in the Modi government,” Gupta said on the occassion at the Delhi BJP office.

Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali was one such new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement.

“Firstly, Shahzad Ali lives in Jasola and not Shaheen Bagh. Secondly, he was never an activist and never could be. He came to the protests for his own agenda... Everyone knew from the beginning that he was involved with the BJP and RSS,” said Syed Taseer Ahmad, a Shaheen Bagh Activist.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shaheen Bagh BJP delhi
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Andhra Floods: Crops damaged, people moved to shelter homes
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp