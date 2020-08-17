Punjab, Haryana look to curb stubble burning menace

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Punjab and Haryana governments have submitted to a Supreme Court-mandated panel their action plans to check stubble burning — a major contributor to extreme levels of air pollution in the national capital during winters.

The states have proposed setting up more custom hiring centres (CHCs) to give farm machinery on rental basis to farmers who cannot purchase the high-end equipment for crop residue management and supplying more balers — a machine used to compress stubble into compact bales. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, stubble burning contributed significacntyl last year with the share of farm fire smoke in particulate matter peaking to 44 per cent in November.

The Punjab government has told the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) that it has been utilising crop residue through biomass-based power plants and various bio-CNG projects are under process. The state has now proposed to set up a 25-megawatt solar-biomass project. “As the existing high price of electricity from biomass plants is unattractive for power utilities and distribution companies, a scheme for combining solar with biomass has been proposed.

It will reduce the price of electricity generated,” it told the EPCA. Punjab has already set up 7,378 CHCs. The state will establish 5,200 more CHCs this year to accomplish the target of having one CHC in each village. The administration will provide 220 balers this year, according to the EPCA. The Haryana government told EPCA that a committee has been set up to look into the progress of bio-CNG, bio-ethanol projects and biomass plants to manage crop residue. The state has set up 2,879 CHCs and 2,000 more will be established by October.

Haryana govt sets up committee

The Haryana government told the EPCA that a committee has been set up to look into the progress of

bio-CNG, bio-ethanol projects and biomass plants to manage crop residue in the state.