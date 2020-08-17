Vandalism in Delhi's Mori Gate area, probe underway

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Unknown persons allegedly vandalised several vehicles and fired a few rounds in the air in Kucha Mohtar Khan locality of Delhi on Sunday night.

According to the Delhi Police, "the initial probe reveals that a group of miscreants vandalised vehicles and fired few rounds in air in Mori Gate area last night, while they were searching for some men of another group".

"A clash had taken place between the two groups earlier. No CCTV footage found yet. The probe is still on," it added.

More details awaited.