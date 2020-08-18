STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DMRC starts casting work of U-girders for Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor

The elevated stations for which the U girders are being installed are Sangam Vihar, Khanpur-Devoli, Ambedkar Nagar and Saket-G.

Delhi Metro

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday commenced the casting work of U-girders on the 4.2 kilometre long elevated section of the Aerocity to Tughlakabad corridor as part of its ongoing Phase IV project.

The 22-kilometre long section has a total of 15 stations of which four are elevated and the remaining stations underground. The elevated stations for which the U girders are being installed are Sangam Vihar, Khanpur-Devoli, Ambedkar Nagar and Saket-G.

The stretch also includes the construction of a six-lane elevated flyover (double-deck system) from Sangam Vihar to Ambedkar Nagar and one underpass at Saket-G.

Once the construction of this section is completed, the Mehrauli Badarpur (MB) Road will be made signal free from Sangam Vihar to Saket.

A ramp will facilitate seamless traffic movement from the Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg to MB Road and the underpass will facilitate smooth movement of traffic from MB Road towards the Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg.

“The casting work is being done at the casting yard for this section, located at Pushp Vihar. With this, the construction work on all three priority corridors of Ph-IV has gained pace despite severe crunch of the workforce due to the ongoing pandemic and various other lockdown related constraints,” said an official.

The length of these U girders will be 28 metres long. On the R K Ashram to Janakpuri West Metro Corridor also, 28-metre long U-girders are being installed. On the Noida – Greater Noida section, 27-metre long u-girders have been installed, said the official.

