HC directs Delhi University to expedite results of students going abroad for higher studies

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Delhi University to expeditiously declare results of final year undergraduate students who have obtained admission in foreign universities for higher studies.

Besides expediting results, the varsity was also directed by the HC to create an e-mail ID on which students can send their requests along with the details of the foreign university where they have secured provisional admission so that a request letter can be addressed directly by the Delhi University (DU) to the concerned foreign varsity.

DU shall also give an assurance to the foreign university that the results will be communicated at the earliest, a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad said.

The division bench’s order came after it was informed by the counsel for the DU that a single judge of the HC had on July 7, passed an order relating to results of students who were obtaining admission in PG courses in foreign universities.

The court in its order had said, “In so far as undergraduate courses are concerned, where students may obtain admission to postgraduate courses in foreign universities, students may write an e-mail to the Dean (Exams) informing him of the said admissions, in which case, efforts would be made to expedite the results. The said emails may be sent by the earliest at dean_exam@du. ac.in.”

The division bench directed the varsity to adhere to the direction issued by Justice Prathiba M Singh in the July 7 order.

DUTA threatens to go on strike over grants

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) said on Tuesday that it will hold a protest on August 21 if the city government does not release adequate grant in aid for the 12 DU colleges fully funded by it.