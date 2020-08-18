STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Coronavirus pandemic affects digitisation project at Delhi Archives

Despite issues caused by COVID-19 crisis, Sanjay Kumar Garg is hopeful of completing the project early next year.

Published: 18th August 2020 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The coronavirus pandemic has slowed down the Delhi government’s ambitious project—digitisation and microfilming of historical records such as images, manuscripts, maps and old government documents related to Mughal and British period.

According to the officials of Delhi Archives, the repository of four crore archival articles, suspension of the operation due to COVID-19 outbreak coupled with manpower issues had affected scanning and correction of digitised documents.

“Due to the restrictions and social distancing norms, the pace of digitisation has affected. Before the lockdown, more than 150 people were employed in the project. As we don’t have adequate space to accommodate more staff therefore only 30 of them have been working at present,” said Sanjay Kumar Garg, archivist and head of Delhi Archives.

Garg, however, said that so far 3.5 documents in Hindi, Urdu, English, Persian and other languages had been scanned and two crore of them are already uploaded on the portal, which is available free of cost to the researchers and history enthusiasts.

The Archives has a rich collection of rare papers and images of historical importance including original classified documents including trial proceedings of freedom fighters such as Bhagat Singh and Batukeshwar Dutt and last Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar.

Several royal orders — farmans and sanads — issued by Mughal ruler Shah Alam, papers of the 1857 mutiny, land acquisition records of New Delhi and establishment and expansion of railway and electricity department in Delhi are also part of the collection.

Oldest records at the Archives date to 1803.

“We provided internet connection, laptop or computers to the staff involved in the project however scanning work had come to a halt. The staff continued metadata related work of tallying from home but correction and cleaning work affected, which can’t be done from outside the office because one is required to refer to the original records for the same,” said Garg.

Despite issues caused by COVID-19 crisis, Garg is hopeful of completing the project early next year. “We will be able to wrap up scanning of all the documents by the end of this year. Metadata and cleaning is a huge task that takes time. This was a big project and we have been successfully doing the job. We will conclude it early next year,” he said.  

Project first of its kind incontinent

The project, arguably the first of its kind in Asia, was launched by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in August 2017 for which a 30 months deadline was fixed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Archives COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Venkatesh showing the pathetic state of the bridge at his native Hirerayanakunte in Raichur. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Ambulance boy says Raichur bridge still awaits repair
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp