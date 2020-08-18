STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Supreme Court collegium approves elevation of six advocates as judges of Delhi HC

The Supreme Court collegium has approved a proposal for elevation of six advocates as judges of the Delhi High Court.

Published: 18th August 2020 12:03 PM

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court collegium has approved a proposal for elevation of six advocates as judges of the Delhi High Court.

The apex court collegium, in its meeting held on August 17, recommended advocates Jasmeet Singh, Amit Bansal, Tara Vitasta Ganju, Anish Dayal, Amit Sharma and Mini Pushkarna, as judges of the high court.

The collegium headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde also approved the proposal for elevation of advocate Rajesh Kumar Bhardwaj as Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The decision was uploaded on the website of the apex court.

Apart from CJI Bobde, justices N V Ramana, Arun Mishra, R F Nariman and U U Lalit are part of the five-judge collegium.

