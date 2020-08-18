We facilitated 51 jobs and 422 internships in the pandemic: The Seekers CEO Shashwat Mittra

By Express News Service

In March 2019, Shashwat Mittra was desperately looking for a job, but was unable to find the right opportunity. So, he created a job platform, The Seekers Inc, for candidates like him.

Today, the venture is the hiring partner of 30+ organisations, having helped over 70,000 MBA graduates in their career.

Excerpts:

How does your platform work?

The Seekers Inc as a recruitment consulting firm works closely with candidates, corporates and colleges. Not only do we close open opportunities in the organisations, but work with candidates in understanding the kind of opportunities they are looking for and then allocate them to a group where multiple opportunities are broadcasted.

Our team daily interacts with HRs to source open opportunities for their organisations, and after an approval from them these are broadcasted within our network. This reduces the candidate’s effort to browse through various platforms, looking for relevant opportunities.

Please share your initiatives during COVID-19.

After the pandemic hit India leaving us all in a much worse state, our platform is still creating success stories by getting the candidates job opportunities they have been looking for.

We facilitated 51 full-time jobs and 422 internships in the pandemic. We also helped laid-off employees to get the right opportunity. Not to forget freshers stepping out of college.

Who does your platform cater to?

This platform of groups is only for MBA graduates, but we also source opportunities for B.Tech./B.Com./B.A. candidates as well. We will be expanding our services to engineering candidates from Jan ‘21. We have also launched an UpSkilling program for fresh graduates and current students of B-Schools.



Specific to B-schools, how do you plan to increase placements in the pandemic?

With every passing day, the recruitment scenario changes and colleges are facing the brunt of it. We offer a unique solution to drive placements for B-Schools virtually and enhance the placement figures by bringing in better organisations with befitting roles, along with upskilling the students so they stand out.

You claim to have closed a job offer in a timeline of 96 hours. Please elaborate.

We have a turnaround time (TAT) clause that we follow with the organisations. Recruitment consulting firms usually take 10-12 days to source candidates. But we work on the requirements from the very next second these are shared with us.

With our innovative approach and interactive group base of job seekers, it becomes easier for us to source relevant candidates within 96 hours. Also, the candidates (job seekers) with their quick response help us follow the TAT clause.

It all boils down to our reachability and convenience of applying for opportunities which has led to reduce the TAT of hiring. We follow a TAT clause for organisations that say if we do not source candidates in a stipulated time we do not charge a single penny.