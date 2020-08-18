STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

We facilitated 51 jobs and 422 internships in the pandemic: The Seekers CEO Shashwat Mittra

Today, The Seekers Inc is the hiring partner of 30+ organisations, having helped over 70,000 MBA graduates in their career.

Published: 18th August 2020 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

The Seekers CEO Shashwat Mittra

The Seekers CEO Shashwat Mittra

By Express News Service

In March 2019, Shashwat Mittra was desperately looking for a job, but was unable to find the right opportunity. So, he created a job platform, The Seekers Inc, for candidates like him.

Today, the venture is the hiring partner of 30+ organisations, having helped over 70,000 MBA graduates in their career.

Excerpts:

How does your platform work?

The Seekers Inc as a recruitment consulting firm works closely with candidates, corporates and colleges. Not only do we close open opportunities in the organisations, but work with candidates in understanding the kind of opportunities they are looking for and then allocate them to a group where multiple opportunities are broadcasted.

Our team daily interacts with HRs to source open opportunities for their organisations, and after an approval from them these are broadcasted within our network. This reduces the candidate’s effort to browse through various platforms,  looking for relevant opportunities.

Please share your initiatives during COVID-19.

After the pandemic hit India leaving us all in a much worse state, our platform is still creating success stories by getting the candidates job opportunities they have been looking for.

We facilitated 51 full-time jobs and 422 internships in the pandemic. We also helped laid-off employees to get the right opportunity. Not to forget freshers stepping out of college.

Who does your platform cater to?

This platform of groups is only for MBA graduates, but we also source opportunities for B.Tech./B.Com./B.A. candidates as well. We will be expanding our services to engineering candidates from Jan ‘21. We have also launched an UpSkilling program for fresh graduates and current students of B-Schools.
 
Specific to B-schools, how do you plan to increase placements in the pandemic?

With every passing day, the recruitment scenario changes and colleges are facing the brunt of it. We offer a unique solution to drive placements for B-Schools virtually and enhance the placement figures by bringing in better organisations with befitting roles, along with upskilling the students so they stand out.

You claim to have closed a job offer in a timeline of 96 hours. Please elaborate.

We have a turnaround time (TAT) clause that we follow with the organisations. Recruitment consulting firms usually take 10-12 days to source candidates. But we work on the requirements from the very next second these are shared with us.

With our innovative approach and interactive group base of job seekers, it becomes easier for us to source relevant candidates within 96 hours. Also, the candidates (job seekers) with their quick response help us follow the TAT clause.

It all boils down to our reachability and convenience of applying for opportunities which has led to reduce the TAT of hiring. We follow a TAT clause for organisations that say if we do not source candidates in a stipulated time we do not charge a single penny.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
The Seekers Inc Shashwat Mittra
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Venkatesh showing the pathetic state of the bridge at his native Hirerayanakunte in Raichur. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Ambulance boy says Raichur bridge still awaits repair
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp