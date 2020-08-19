AAP looks to make a mark in Uttar Pradesh with its ‘Oxi Mitras’

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Keeping in mind the 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is determined to give a tough fight to current UP CM Yogi Adityanath by raising an army of ‘Oxi Mitras’.

These ‘Oxi Mitras’ are set to be AAP’s foot soldiers in the hinterlands of the nation’s most populated state and will try to win over the support of the villagers by providing them with Oximeters to fight the COVID threat.

The successful implementation of the Delhi model of Mohalla Clinics and smart primary schools, too, is set to play a big role in the party’s bid to make a mark in the BJP-ruled state. AAP plans on expanding their reach to other regions of the country as well, with Goa and Uttarakhand being two other states being eyed by the Delhi-based party.

The two states are due to have elections in 2022 as well. AAP MP, Sanjay Singh, who is also in charge of the party unit in Uttar Pradesh, has intensified his attack against the Yogi government by branding him a “rank casteist”. In the first phase of the campaign, the objective of the party is to build its organisational structures across the 75 districts of the state.

Over the last few elections, including the urban local bodies, AAP despite being a formidable force in adjoining Delhi has failed miserably to make an impact in UP.

“Our campaign is to reach out to all the 75 districts of UP with our Oximeter campaign. Till date, we have distributed thousands of oximeters in the state,” said Singh.

Senior leaders of the party have been tasked to market the ‘Delhi Model’. Apart from that, state convenors and district incharges of AAP have also been asked to identify ‘Oxi Mitras’, in villages across the country who will be responsible for setting up ‘Aam Aadmi Party Oxygen Testing Centres’ in their homes where the public can get their oxygen level checked free of cost.

These ‘Oxi Mitras’ will then create a team of volunteers in each village who equipped with hand sanitisers, masks and AAP caps will promote the Delhi model of governance and explain the home isolation experiment to the villagers.