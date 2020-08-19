STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Burger Singh: Stay together, work safer

While in simpler times, one couldn’t wait to leave office to get home to loved ones, the post-COVID reality has seen a complete paradigm shift.

Published: 19th August 2020 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Employees at Burger Singh

Employees at Burger Singh

By Shantanu David
Express News Service

While in simpler times, one couldn’t wait to leave office to get home to loved ones, the post-COVID reality has seen a complete paradigm shift.

While office- goers continue to grapple with the hurdles of working from home, frontline workers like doctors and nurses have to live lives isolated from their families, stuck between shuttling from treatment centres to dormitories and hostels.

Yet, another overlooked segment has had to live with the same restrictions: the chefs and other staff of your favourite eateries.

Since the pandemic began, restaurateurs have had to come up with all sorts of measures to isolate the staff at their establishments from possible infection, in order to safeguard them as well as their diners, and the most common form this has taken is arranging shared accommodations for all the staff of an outlet.

“As soon as the pandemic rolled around, and even before the lockdown and other restrictions were announced, we began finding shared accommodation for three to seven boys for each outlet, depending on that restaurant’s volume, and ensured that it was close enough that they could walk to work so that they didn’t need to use public transport.

CEO & Co-founder Kabir Jeet Singh

We also provided each accommodation with a stove so that they could cook and a TV so that they weren’t bored when at home,” says Kabir Jeet Singh, CEO & Co-founder at Burger Singh.

Indeed, Burger Singh also created its own COVID tracking app to ensure that its staff can avoid any case clusters and avoid coming in contact with any infected person, and with every staff member being screened for COVID-19 every ten days.

The employees undergo COVID antibody tests regularly, and the company keeps track of employee movement through an internal app to reduce the risk of infection. The company isn’t alone in this, with several restaurant chains having taken similar measures.

“We have applied the appropriate SOPs to respond to the specific requirements. These included, in the early stages of the pandemic and lockdown, the full isolation and confinement of the production and support crew in the production facility of L’Opéra,” says Kazem Samandari, Executive Chairman of L’Opéra, adding, “The teams were both working and living in the same building and were totally isolated from external individuals. The deliveries to the logistics department were taking place contactless and all supplies were dilig ently cleaned and sanitised.”

This also meant that the L’Opéra production facility itself is deepcleaned several times a day. “These specific measures apply not only at L’Opéra’s production centre but also in all its outlets and obviously, also for the entire distribution infrastructure comprising the drivers and the fleet,” saids Samandari.

“After the lockdown we called our kitchen guys back from their villages and divided them into two teams. We took common accommodation for both the groups and asked them not to travel anywhere else except to the restaurant for work and any emergencies. All basics were provided at the accommodation. We kept two teams so that if one person in one team gets infected and that team needs to be quarantined, the other team can continue working,” adds Amit Bagga, co-founder, Daryaganj  restaurants.

Speaking to a Burger Singh employee, who wishes to remain unnamed, it is clear that kitchen staff appreciate the need for these measures.

“Earlier it was difficult to not be able to move around as freely as we once did, but then it’s happening all over the country and we realise that we all have to play our part to help end this disease. Pareshaani puraa duniya jhel raha hai (the whole world is facing difficulties). The accommodation provided is comfortable and well equipped and it’s become easier to get to work, so we are grateful for that.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Burger Singh
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp