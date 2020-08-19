Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announces 50 per cent slash in perks

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In view of the closure of metro services for the last five months, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has decided to cut 50 per cent in perks and allowances with effect from August.

“In view of the extreme adverse financial condition due to non-operation of Metro services, it has been decided, that the perks and allowances shall be reduced by 50% with effect from August 2020 till futher orders,” said HR, DMRC.

The DMRC will now pay perks and allowances to its staff at 15.75% of the Basic Pay. Further, all sanctions of fresh Advances for House Building Advance (HBA), multipurpose advance, laptop advance, festival advance whas been kept on hold till further orders, it said.