Inspection of government schools in Delhi begins amid corona crisis

Sources said the DoE has directed all class teachers to visit houses of students who are not attending online classes and have not collected their worksheets.

Published: 19th August 2020 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 01:24 PM

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Starting Wednesday till August 24, the newly appointed director, Directorate of Education (DoE) Udit Prakash Rai, will be on surprise inspections of Delhi government schools to see if online classes are being conducted amid Covid-19.

Sources said the DoE has directed all class teachers to visit houses of students who are not attending online classes and have not collected their worksheets.

Amid closure of schools and conversion of classroom teaching to online classes, the teachers too have been asked to attend schools from 8 am to 2 pm. Rai will inspect the timetable of online classes, attendance of students by class teacher/subject teachers, consolidated attendance and general upkeep of schools. He will inspect the list of students attending the online classes as well as those who are not reverting on Whatsapp.

He will also check what efforts have been made by the schools for such students. Teachers have, however, opposed Rai’s surprise inspection, saying it would serve little purpose at a time when students are not coming to schools and all the work is being done online.

“All the schools are currently closed and all the information such as attendance and worksheets are being uploaded daily on the website,” said a teacher.

“Calling the teachers and conducting inspections amid the raging coronavirus pandemic is not a safe course of action,” added the teacher.

“Teachers will visit the students’ houses, but there are several of them living in slum clusters. Even if a teacher requests such students to attend online classes, how can they take part without a smartphone? The monthly family income of some of the pupils is only Rs 10,000. Can children from suc families afford a phone worth Rs 7,000?” asked another teacher.

Inspection underway

Udit Prakash Rai, director of the DoE, will inspect the time-table of online classes and attendance of students by class teacher/ subject teachers

