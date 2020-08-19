STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

‘Pandit Jasraj had no airs, no ego'

A humble person who was always there for his shishyas is how Pandit Jasraj is being remembered.

Published: 19th August 2020 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Late Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj

Late Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj (Photo | EPS)

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

A humble person who was always there for his shishyas is how Pandit Jasraj is being remembered. The 90-year-old Padma Vibhushan recipient died on August 17 in New Jersey, USA, after a cardiac arrest. His passing away is a personal loss to many whose lives he touched and changed.

About the maestro, Hindustani classical vocalist Ghulam Hasan Khan of Rampur- Sahaswan-Gwalior Gharana says, “The news of Panditji’s passing away came as a shock. He was one of the strongest pillars and greatest vocalists of classical music in India.”

Hasan considers himself lucky to have heard Panditji’s rendition of Raag Puriya Kalyan at the Delhi Classical Music Festival a few years ago and met him on several occasions thereafter.

“But for that an hour, I must confess, I was transported to another world,” he recalls, adding Panditji was an immensely spiritual person.

“He always said, ‘Whenever I close my eyes, there is god and whenever I open my eyes, there is music.’ To us, he was a saint.”

Hasan puts in, adding he learnt to be humble from Panditji. Veteran film journalist and author of 101 Cine Personalities, Pramod Laitu reminisces Pandit Jasraj as one of the most polite human beings a person could ever come across.

“There are loads of remembrances of the great man that he was. His trademark ‘Jai Ho’ to greet people is one thing I can never forget. When I requested him to release my book, he readily agreed to do. The book was released at his residence, which speaks volumes about his humility. In spite of the fact that he was such a big name of Indian classical music, he had no airs, no ego. A simple man to the core. I pray that he now becomes one with the light,” avers Laitu. Hindustani vocalist M Venkatesh Kumar says Pandit Jasraj was always concerned about his students.

“These days, it is impossible to find such gurus who are completely dedicated for their shishyas. It is in centuries such great souls transcend on earth,” he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pandit Jasraj
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp