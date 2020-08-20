STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot flags off 30 new enforcement vehicles

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday flagged off 30 new vehicles of the department’s enforcement wing.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to keep a close vigil on polluting vehicles across the city, the Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday flagged off 30 new vehicles of the department’s enforcement wing.

These vehicles will be on rounds on the city roads to check violation of permit conditions, overloading, environment compensation charges as well as noise and air pollution.

The enforcement wing has 50 teams deployed across Delhi with a strength of 468 officers and 94 civil defence volunteers to check more than 120 entry points with neighbouring states.

The wing under the Transport department is mandated to enforce the provisions of Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, prosecute non destined vehicles entering Delhi, and implement the apex court’s Road Safety Committee (RSC) Orders. In 2020, the enforcement wing has issued a total of 42,404 challans and impounded 7891 vehicles so far, shows a data provided by the department.

Out of the total challans issued, 11,863 have been issued during the Covid-19 lockdown period. “We are adding 30 more vehicles to the transport department for strengthening our enforcement duties. I also urge all vehicle users in Delhi to be aware of their duties as a responsible citizen and ensure compliance with road safety rules and pollution guidelines,” said the minister while inaugurating the new fleet of vehicles from Rajghat cluster bus depot.

