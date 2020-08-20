Rains set to push monsoon to 'normal' in Delhi

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With Delhi-NCR receiving heavy rainfall for the past consecutive three days, the monsoon status is likely to become normal soon.

According to Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the India Meteorological Department, the monsoon is currently at around 20 per cent deficit in the national capital.

“Compared to the past few years, Delhi-NCR and northern part of the country will be receiving good rainfall. There will be moderate rainfall on Thursday also. That will take the monsoon condition to normal,” he added. Delhi recorded ‘moderate’ rains on Wednesday leading to waterlogging in many low-lying areas.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded 32 mm rains in nine hours between 8:30 am to 5:30 pm while the Ayanagar weather station recorded 66 mm rainfall.

The Palam, Lodhi Road, and Ridge weather stations gauged 49.4 mm, 25.1 mm and 42.7 mm precipitation respectively during the period.

Rainfall recorded below 15 mm is considered light, between 15 and 64.5 mm is moderate and above 64.5 mm is heavy. Gurugram, which came into a standstill owing to waterlogging in many areas, received 23 mm of rainfall.

The Safdarjung Observatory has recorded 147.4 mm rainfall against the normal of 165.2 mm in August so far. Overall, it has recorded 466 mm rainfall, 6% more than the normal of 441.3 mm since June 1—the start of the monsoon season.