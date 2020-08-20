STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Wellness centres to reduce mental stress among cops in Delhi

An initiative called ‘Talk to a Doctor’ has also been started ro promote psychological wellbeing among police personnel.

Published: 20th August 2020 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Long hours of duty, pressures of work, no fixed breaks for food or visiting home is taking a toll on the physical and mental health of policemen in the city.

In a bid to keep its personnel healthy and happy, Delhi Police has opened six Wellness centres in Police colonies for primary medical treatment, including Ayurvedic remedies and tele-counselling services to address psychological issues being faced by them.

The wellness centres have been opened under ‘Project Nirmaya’ of Delhi police, whose main objective is to work on the mental and physical wellbeing of policemen.

These centres provide assistance to policemen and their families. They also provide consultation and treatment in Ayurveda, Allopathy, Homeopathy and Yoga among others.

“These services are being provided at Police colonies in Hauz Khas, Dwarka, Shalimar Bagh, Model Town, Jyoti Nagar and Jagatpuri. More than 500 police personnel and families have availed this facility,” said a spokesperson of the Delhi Police.

Besides this, the force has also initiated programs such as ‘Ayur Rakha’ along with the Ministry of Ayush to boost the immunity level of personnel and has even launcehd tele-counselling for COVID patients under which 2,233 persons have been counselled by trained professionals so far.

An initiative called ‘Talk to a Doctor’ has also been started ro promote psychological wellbeing among police personnel.

As of date, 951 policemen have availed this facility. “Four WhatsApp groups have also been created for COVID positive personnel and their families to help them resolve their issues and boost the confidence,” said a Delhi Police official.

According to officials, project Nirmaya has helped reduce COVID positive cases from among police personnel from 69 a day in mid-June to single digits at present.

93.5% recovery rate
Around 3.46 per cent of the force has tested positive so far, and the recovery rate is 93.56 per cent. Currently, only 5.9 per cent of cases recorded are active

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Police Delhi Cops
India Matters
Covid deadlier for people with liver diseases
High humidity can extend lifetime of virus-laden aerosol: Study
Migrant labourers from Odisha going home on foot captured at NH16 on the outskirts of Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)
Officials worried as active Covid-19 cases going up in Chennai
Researchers harvested samples from around 80 percent of the sewage treatment plants in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. (Photo | Express)
Testing of sewage samples reveals Hyderabad may have 2.6 lakh active Covid cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File | EPS)
Get Well Soon: Ilaiyaraja, Rajnikanth and others pray together for SP Balasubrahmanyam
US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (File photo | AP)
Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp