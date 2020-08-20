Wellness centres to reduce mental stress among cops in Delhi

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Long hours of duty, pressures of work, no fixed breaks for food or visiting home is taking a toll on the physical and mental health of policemen in the city.

In a bid to keep its personnel healthy and happy, Delhi Police has opened six Wellness centres in Police colonies for primary medical treatment, including Ayurvedic remedies and tele-counselling services to address psychological issues being faced by them.

The wellness centres have been opened under ‘Project Nirmaya’ of Delhi police, whose main objective is to work on the mental and physical wellbeing of policemen.

These centres provide assistance to policemen and their families. They also provide consultation and treatment in Ayurveda, Allopathy, Homeopathy and Yoga among others.

“These services are being provided at Police colonies in Hauz Khas, Dwarka, Shalimar Bagh, Model Town, Jyoti Nagar and Jagatpuri. More than 500 police personnel and families have availed this facility,” said a spokesperson of the Delhi Police.

Besides this, the force has also initiated programs such as ‘Ayur Rakha’ along with the Ministry of Ayush to boost the immunity level of personnel and has even launcehd tele-counselling for COVID patients under which 2,233 persons have been counselled by trained professionals so far.

An initiative called ‘Talk to a Doctor’ has also been started ro promote psychological wellbeing among police personnel.

As of date, 951 policemen have availed this facility. “Four WhatsApp groups have also been created for COVID positive personnel and their families to help them resolve their issues and boost the confidence,” said a Delhi Police official.

According to officials, project Nirmaya has helped reduce COVID positive cases from among police personnel from 69 a day in mid-June to single digits at present.

93.5% recovery rate

Around 3.46 per cent of the force has tested positive so far, and the recovery rate is 93.56 per cent. Currently, only 5.9 per cent of cases recorded are active