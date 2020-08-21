Delhi cop fatally shot man as he was filming him while drinking in uniform: Police

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A day after a Delhi Police head constable was arrested in connection with a murder case, police found that the accused fired at the victim as he was video-recording the policemen while they were drinking in uniform, officials said on Thursday.

Surender (47), posted at Shahbad Dairy police station, was arrested after he fired two shots at a 28-year-old man with his service pistol on Thursday morning, following a quarrel between them, officials said.

The head constable was dismissed from service following the incident. Surender told police that Deepak Gehlawat, the victim, was recording video while they were drinking.

He objected to being filmed in uniform and asked Gehlawat to stop recording. However, when Gehlawat continued recording the video, a quarrel broke out between them during which Surender fired bullets at him, a senior police officer said.

At the time of the incident, the accused and the victim were drunk, police said. Police said the accused did not submit his service pistol after completing his duty.

The incident took place near a hotel in Budh Vihar area on Thursday morning, when Surender was on his way home after working in night shift.

The head constable was coming back in a car along with Gehlawat, a gym owner in southwest Delhi's Dwarka Mor.

Gehlawat suffered injuries on his left forearm and upper chest. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said.

The service pistol used to kill Gehlawat has been seized, they said.