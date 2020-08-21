Delhi to get subsidy for 1,000 e-buses

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Power Minister RK Singh assured subsidy for 1,000 electric buses in the national capital in a meeting with Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Thursday.

Gahlot and Singh discussed the issue of installation of charging infrastructure in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) in a meeting attended by various officials from the state and union governments, as part of the recently launched Electric Vehicle policy.

After the launching of the EV policy, the government is now planning to provide electric vehicle charging stations at every 3km.

The transport department plans to install 200 charging stations in the city by next year. The transport department is also aiming to encourage more private players to become partners in the initiative through setting up private charging stations or battery charging points.

“We will ensure that there is enough competition so that the technology is affordable to the common man,” said an official.