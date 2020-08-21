Delhi’s COVID-19 doubling rate is currently at 101.5 days: AAP government

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The doubling rate of coronavirus in Delhi has gone up to 101.5 days, while the nationwide doubling rate stands at 28.8 days. According to the Delhi government, on July 1, the doubling rate of coronavirus cases in the state was the same as with the rest of India at 20 days. Since then, the doubling rate of Delhi has been steadily rising.

It was 58 days on July 17, around 90 days on August 1, and has currently increased to 101.5 days. In comparison, for the rest of India, the doubling rate has remained between 20 and 27 days since July 1.

In a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) held on Wednesday, the Health Department of the Delhi government presented the fresh data regarding the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in the national capital.

The governemnt also claimed that the mortality rate in Delhi has decreased considerably. For August, the mortality rate in Delhi is 1.4 per cent, while the country has a mortality rate of 1.92 per cent. On June 20, the recovery rate of Delhi and the rest of India was similar at 55.2 per cent.

Since then, the recovery rate of Delhi has been consistently higher than the rest of the country. Today, the recovery rate in Delhi is 90.2 per cent as compared to 72.5 per cent recovery rate for the rest of India.

Out of a total of 1,57,354 cases in Delhi, 1,41,826 cases have recovered, which shows a significant improvement in the corona situation in Delhi. As per state authorities, there has been a sharp decrease in positivity rate as well.

On 18 June, the test positivity rate in Delhi was 24.59 per cent, which reduced substantially to 5.25 per cent on 16 August. More importantly, the positivity rate has dropped for both RT-PCR tests and Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT).