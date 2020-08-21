STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi’s COVID-19 doubling rate is currently at 101.5 days: AAP government

The doubling rate of coronavirus in Delhi has gone up to 101.5 days, while the nationwide doubling rate stands at 28.8 days.

Published: 21st August 2020 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The doubling rate of coronavirus in Delhi has gone up to 101.5 days, while the nationwide doubling rate stands at 28.8 days. According to the Delhi government, on July 1, the doubling rate of coronavirus cases in the state was the same as with the rest of India at 20 days. Since then, the doubling rate of Delhi has been steadily rising.

It was 58 days on July 17, around 90 days on August 1, and has currently increased to 101.5 days. In comparison, for the rest of India, the doubling rate has remained between 20 and 27 days since July 1.

In a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) held on Wednesday, the Health Department of the Delhi government presented the fresh data regarding the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in the national capital.

The governemnt also claimed that the mortality rate in Delhi has decreased considerably. For August, the mortality rate in Delhi is 1.4 per cent, while the country has a mortality rate of 1.92 per cent. On June 20, the recovery rate of Delhi and the rest of India was similar at 55.2 per cent.

Since then, the recovery rate of Delhi has been consistently higher than the rest of the country. Today, the recovery rate in Delhi is 90.2 per cent as compared to 72.5 per cent recovery rate for the rest of India.

Out of a total of 1,57,354 cases in Delhi, 1,41,826 cases have recovered, which shows a significant improvement in the corona situation in Delhi. As per state authorities, there has been a sharp decrease in positivity rate as well.

On 18 June, the test positivity rate in Delhi was 24.59 per cent, which reduced substantially to 5.25 per cent on 16 August. More importantly, the positivity rate has dropped for both RT-PCR tests and Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT).

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi government COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Latest Updates 
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheese being packed for deliveries at Vallamborsa cheese shop. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Burrata, Bocconcino and more: Bengaluru monks turn into cheesemakers
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Leftwing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp