HC asks Delhi government, NDMC to respond to hospital employees' plea to pay pending salaries

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court asked the Delhi government and North MCD to respond to a plea by the employees of the civic body’s hospitals seeking direction for payment of their salaries which have been due for various months during COVID-19 pandemic.

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad issued notices to the Delhi government and North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NrDMC) on the petition by the Hospital Employees Union. The plea said the authorities are not paying timely salaries to the Group C and Group D employees of the hospitals and the hospital administration department of the civic body.

Advocate Rajiv Agarwal, representing the hospitals employees union, said while Group C employees have not been paid their salary for May, June and July, Group D employees have not got their dues for June and July.