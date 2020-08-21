STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MCDs get dismal ratings in Swachh Survekshan

The three municipal corporations in the national capital have once again performed dismally in the Swachh Survekshan 2020.

By Express News Service

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) was the worst performer with 46th rank in the government’s cleanliness survey of the cities with population of more than 10 lakh people. Total 47 cities were surveyed in the category. 

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (North MCD) finished 43rd while the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) ranked 31. On the other hand, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) scored third out of 382 cities surveyed in the category of below ten lakh population cities. 

A senior official of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation said, “The reason for not scoring good ranking is segregation of waste from the source.” 

The Swachh Survekshan awards 2020 were announced by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in which 129 awards have been given in different categories.

“This year the cities were bifurcated in two categories—above 10 lakh and 10 lakh and below. Apparently, this is another reason for our poor ranking. If in the overall list, we are at 120th position among 429 urban local bodies surveyed,” he said.

The corporations in had performed poorly in the survey last tear also. The SDMC stood at 138th position, North MCD was at 282th position and EDMC got the 240th rank among the 425 local bodies surveyed.

After the NDMC was conferred the title of best performing capital amongst all states and union territories, chairman Dharmendra congratulated its employees especially sanitation workers.

“The credit for getting the Swachhta awards and ranking goes to the efforts of all employees particularly the health department. NDMC also expresses its gratitude to the residents and visitors to the NDMC area for making it the cleanest capital city,” he said.

The council has also earned a three-star rating in the ‘Garbage Free City’ ranking in the Nationwide Swachhta Award category.

Mayor to call meeting on waste segregation

After NMC’s poor performance in the Swachh Survekshan 2020, North Delhi mayor Jai Prakash said that a meeting would be held to look into the issue and plan a fresh policy for waste segregation.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp