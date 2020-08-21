STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Nod to serve liquor cheers restaurants, clubs in Delhi

The direction comes a day after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority allowed the reopening of hotels.

Published: 21st August 2020 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Liquor

Liquor

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Hotels, restaurants and clubs in the national capital can serve liquor but bars will remain shut as per the unlock guidelines for the Covid-19 pandemic issued by the Central government.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the charge of the finance department, directed the excise commissioner on Thursday to grant “necessary permission” for serving liquor in the restaurants and hotels “considering the revenue implications.”

“Several state governments, including Assam, Punjab, Rajasthan etc, have permitted serving of liquor by licence holders under the excise rules at the table in restaurants and clubs and in hotel rooms. Considering the revenue implications, the excise department to issue necessary permission for service of liquor in the restaurants and clubs by licensees at the table and in the hotel rooms,” the order said.

The direction comes a day after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) allowed the reopening of hotels. The government had allowed restaurants to open from June 8 but serving liquor was prohibited.

“Under the unlock guidelines, the Delhi government has allowed operation of restaurants subject to social distancing norms. In the DDMA meeting held on August 19, 2020, the government has also allowed opening of hotels. Bars will remain closed under the provisions of unlock guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs,” the order said.

Restaurant owners have been seeking permission for serving liquor to recover their losses. The National Restaurant Association of India had also written to the excise department for the same recently. Responding to the development, Zorawar Kalra, CEO and MD of Massive Restaurants, said it was a welcome move but he said he was still awaiting the final go-ahead in writing from the authorities.

“This will help the industry has been very badly affected. Sales currently remain at a paltry 10-15 % of pre-Covid levels. Only 18% of the restaurants have actually opened up. This move will enable more and more restaurants to take the plunge and open, which will subsequently lead to a significant increase in employment. Also with the inclusion of liquor, we expect dinner revenue to greatly enhance,” Kalra added.

Sujith Herbert, general manager of Hilton Garden Inn at Saket, said he was happy to receive the recent government instruction on reopening of hotels and restaurants.

“With this we are all set to welcome our valued guests to the new normal world of elevated hospitality. We have been waiting for this instruction since long and will be happy to create a memorable yet safe experience for all our guests.”

Delhi not alone to do so

Rajasthan, Punjab and Assam are among states which have permitted service of liquor by licence holders under excise rules at the table in restaurants.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Clubs Delhi Restaurants Delhi Hotels Delhi Bars
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheese being packed for deliveries at Vallamborsa cheese shop. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Burrata, Bocconcino and more: Bengaluru monks turn into cheesemakers
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Leftwing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp