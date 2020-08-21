STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Traffic thrown out of gear as rains submerge parts of Delhi

The Ayanagar weather station recorded 122.8 mm between 8.30 am on Wednesday and 8.30 am on Thursday, which was 11 times the normal rainfall.

Published: 21st August 2020 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

A passenger bus submerged in a flooded underpass at Pul Pehladpur in Southeast Delhi.

A passenger bus submerged in a flooded underpass at Pul Pehladpur in Southeast Delhi. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Rains continued to lash the national capital and neighbouring areas on Thursday morning, resulting in waterlogging, triggering long traffic snarls, uprooting trees and causing damage to property in many areas.

Heavy rains in the national capital on Thursday led to waterlogging at nearly 50 locations while parts of buildings collapsed due to it at some places, according to municipal reports. 

The Ayanagar weather station recorded 122.8 mm between 8.30 am on Wednesday and 8.30 am on Thursday, which was 11 times the normal rainfall.

On average, the city gauges 11.3 mm August 19-20 every year. The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded 54.8 mm rainfall during the period.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the India Meteorological Department’s regional forecasting centre, said moderate rains will continue till Friday. Thereafter, the intensity will decrease and the city will see on and off light rains. Another spell of moderate rain will begin from August 25, he said. 

The Safdarjung Observatory has recorded 202.2 mm rainfall against the normal of 176.5 mm in August so far—15 per cent excess rainfall. Overall, it has recorded 520.8 mm rainfall, 15 per cent more than the normal of 452.6 mm since June 1 when the monsoon season starts.

The traffic movement on M B Road was closed from Mathura Road due to waterlogging under Pul Pehlad Pur. Waterlogging was also reported near Jhandewalan Mandir on Rani Jhansi Road, MB Road at Lal Kuan, Ma Anandmayee Marg near DD Motors, GT Road at Azadpur Subzi Mandi out gate, Mahindra Park Signal on GT Road, Jahangirpuri on GT Road.

Several other roads, including Tis Hazari Court , Bada Park DDA Flat Dakshinpuri, R K Puram Sector-3 Bus Stop, Ber Sarai Kisan Ghat near Old JNU, Rohini Sector-13, WHO Building (Ring Road), were also affected.

Roof collapses

Three members of a family were injured after the roof of their house collapsed in outer Multan Nagar area in west Delhi on Thursday morning, police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Rains Delhi Traffic Delhi Waterlogging
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheese being packed for deliveries at Vallamborsa cheese shop. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Burrata, Bocconcino and more: Bengaluru monks turn into cheesemakers
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Leftwing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp