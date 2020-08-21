Traffic thrown out of gear as rains submerge parts of Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Rains continued to lash the national capital and neighbouring areas on Thursday morning, resulting in waterlogging, triggering long traffic snarls, uprooting trees and causing damage to property in many areas.

Heavy rains in the national capital on Thursday led to waterlogging at nearly 50 locations while parts of buildings collapsed due to it at some places, according to municipal reports.

The Ayanagar weather station recorded 122.8 mm between 8.30 am on Wednesday and 8.30 am on Thursday, which was 11 times the normal rainfall.

On average, the city gauges 11.3 mm August 19-20 every year. The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded 54.8 mm rainfall during the period.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the India Meteorological Department’s regional forecasting centre, said moderate rains will continue till Friday. Thereafter, the intensity will decrease and the city will see on and off light rains. Another spell of moderate rain will begin from August 25, he said.

The Safdarjung Observatory has recorded 202.2 mm rainfall against the normal of 176.5 mm in August so far—15 per cent excess rainfall. Overall, it has recorded 520.8 mm rainfall, 15 per cent more than the normal of 452.6 mm since June 1 when the monsoon season starts.

The traffic movement on M B Road was closed from Mathura Road due to waterlogging under Pul Pehlad Pur. Waterlogging was also reported near Jhandewalan Mandir on Rani Jhansi Road, MB Road at Lal Kuan, Ma Anandmayee Marg near DD Motors, GT Road at Azadpur Subzi Mandi out gate, Mahindra Park Signal on GT Road, Jahangirpuri on GT Road.

Several other roads, including Tis Hazari Court , Bada Park DDA Flat Dakshinpuri, R K Puram Sector-3 Bus Stop, Ber Sarai Kisan Ghat near Old JNU, Rohini Sector-13, WHO Building (Ring Road), were also affected.

Roof collapses

Three members of a family were injured after the roof of their house collapsed in outer Multan Nagar area in west Delhi on Thursday morning, police said.