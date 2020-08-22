AAP government announces amnesty scheme for factory owners

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In some good news for factory owners and a move that can help jumpstart industries in Delhi, the AAP government has issued directions to provide relief in the interest rate on various delayed payments, lease rent and other charges.

As per the government directive, factory owners who have been unable to pay ground rent, lease rent, composition charges, charges imposed on account of construction delays and other similar charges, will have to pay lesser interest on the pending dues by 8% per annum.

The Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) also announced an amnesty scheme for industry owners, giving a 50% waiver on interest for owners who clear all their outstanding dues within the next 60 days.

“The allottees making payment of all their outstanding dues towards ground rent within 60 days’ period from the date of issue of this order shall be eligible for 50% waiver of outstanding interest charges,” said the DSSIDC order. Minister of industries Satyendra Jain met factory owner associations and many individual owners and discussed the details of the scheme.

Industry owners have welcomed the twin move.

“Both these decisions will provide considerable relief to thousands of factory owners in Delhi and pending cases will be disposed of quickly. About 20,000 factory owners will benefit from these decisions,” said AAP’s trade wing chairman, Brijesh Goyal. The decisions come two days before CM Kejriwal is set to hold a Digital Samvad with traders and industrialists.