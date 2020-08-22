STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

AAP government announces amnesty scheme for factory owners

Industry owners have welcomed the twin move.

Published: 22nd August 2020 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

Amnesty scheme, rent, payments, tax subsidies

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In some good news for factory owners and a move that can help jumpstart industries in Delhi, the AAP government has issued directions to provide relief in the interest rate on various delayed payments, lease rent and other charges.

As per the government directive, factory owners who have been unable to pay ground rent, lease rent, composition charges, charges imposed on account of construction delays and other similar charges, will have to pay lesser interest on the pending dues by 8% per annum.

The Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) also announced an amnesty scheme for industry owners, giving a 50% waiver on interest for owners who clear all their outstanding dues within the next 60 days.

“The allottees making payment of all their outstanding dues towards ground rent within 60 days’ period from the date of issue of this order shall be eligible for 50% waiver of outstanding interest charges,” said the DSSIDC order. Minister of industries Satyendra Jain met factory owner associations and many individual owners and discussed the details of the scheme.

Industry owners have welcomed the twin move.

“Both these decisions will provide considerable relief to thousands of factory owners in Delhi and pending cases will be disposed of quickly. About 20,000 factory owners will benefit from these decisions,” said AAP’s trade wing chairman, Brijesh Goyal. The decisions come two days before CM Kejriwal is set to hold a Digital Samvad with traders and industrialists.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AAP government Delhi industries
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Suspected ISIS operative held in Delhi, several IEDs seized
Kerala: Six-year-old who wowed netizens with drumming skills gets drums of his own
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp