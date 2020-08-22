STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AIIMS ordered to conduct surgery of critically ill patient

The Delhi High Court on Friday has ordered AIIMS to conduct the surgery of a critically ill woman from Kanpur.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court on Friday has ordered AIIMS to conduct the surgery of a critically ill woman from Kanpur. Gulshan Farooqi, 38, had filed a petition through advocate Ashok Aggarwal after AIIMS allegedly refused to admit and conduct surgery on her.

She came to AIIMS on August 8 after many hospitals recommended her to get the surgery done at the premier institute. Citing the pandemic, AIIMS had said that serious surgeries are currently closed. After hearing through video conferencing, the HC has ordered AIIMS to undergo surgery. Gulshan is diagnosed with fibroid in her uterus and is also a patient of severe anaemia.

Earlier, advocate Ashok Aggarwal had said that no hospital in Delhi was ready to take up her case and provide treatment. “In such a situation, if she does not get a surgery in AIIMS, then she may die too. If AIIMS decides not to do surgery, then where will such patients go. This decision taken by AIIMS is inhuman. Therefore it should be instructed to perform the surgery, “ he had said.

